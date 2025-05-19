Trump's Diplomacy Dance: U.S. Pushes for Peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in discussions with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Monday, focusing on peace efforts in Ukraine. This follows the U.S. administration's admission of a stalemate in resolving Europe's most deadly conflict since World War Two, raising the possibility of the U.S. ceasing its involvement.

The conflict, initiated by Putin in February 2022 with the deployment of thousands of troops into Ukraine, mirrors the gravest East-West confrontation since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. Trump, intent on establishing his legacy as a peacemaker, has repeatedly urged an end to what he describes as Ukraine's 'bloodbath'. His administration frames this as a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

White House officials confirmed the ongoing presidential call. Ahead of the dialogue, Vice President JD Vance highlighted the impasse in the peace process, suggesting that if Moscow remains unyielding, the U.S. may ultimately disengage, recognizing the limitations of diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)