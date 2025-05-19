UK-EU 'Win-Win Deal' Symbolizes a New Era Post-Brexit
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveils a 'win-win deal' to recalibrate the UK's relationship with the EU post-Brexit. Key features include market access, reduced airport queues, streamlined trade, and a new Security and Defence Partnership. Criticism arises over fishing rights in the agreement.
In a landmark move to redefine the UK's post-Brexit relationship with the European Union, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday revealed what he describes as a 'win-win deal'. The agreement promises greater access to the EU market for the UK while keeping in line with the public's Brexit vote.
Addressing a press conference with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Starmer highlighted improvements such as streamlined airport processes and simplified trade. The 12-year agreement on fishing rights remains contentious, with opposition from Brexit hardliners labeling it a 'sell-out'.
The deal includes a Security and Defence Partnership, allowing UK participation in the EU's proposed £150 billion SAFE defence fund. Now entering a new era, the UK aims to focus on practical solutions for improved international relations, marking another significant step by the government in recent weeks.
