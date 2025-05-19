Left Menu

Chirag Paswan's Strategic Dialogue with Bihar CM

Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), met with Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a significant political move ahead of upcoming assembly polls. Despite the high-profile nature of the meeting, specifics regarding the topics of discussion were not publicly disclosed by either party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:35 IST
Chirag Paswan's Strategic Dialogue with Bihar CM
Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically significant encounter, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday. The meeting holds considerable weight as the state approaches critical assembly elections later this year.

Paswan, accompanied by party MP Arun Bharti from Jamui, converged at Nitish Kumar's official residence, where Bihar Minister and JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary was also present. The specifics of the conversation were kept under wraps, with Paswan indicating that various issues were addressed but did not elaborate.

Though the specifics remain undisclosed, Arun Bharti noted that developmental matters concerning Bihar were on the agenda. JD (U) leaders similarly maintained discretion, abstaining from detailing the meeting's subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025