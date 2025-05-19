Chirag Paswan's Strategic Dialogue with Bihar CM

In a politically significant encounter, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday. The meeting holds considerable weight as the state approaches critical assembly elections later this year.

Paswan, accompanied by party MP Arun Bharti from Jamui, converged at Nitish Kumar's official residence, where Bihar Minister and JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary was also present. The specifics of the conversation were kept under wraps, with Paswan indicating that various issues were addressed but did not elaborate.

Though the specifics remain undisclosed, Arun Bharti noted that developmental matters concerning Bihar were on the agenda. JD (U) leaders similarly maintained discretion, abstaining from detailing the meeting's subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)