Rahul Gandhi Sparks Debate Over India's Alleged Forewarning to Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi criticizes External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for allegedly forewarning Pakistan ahead of India's military actions, claiming it may have allowed terrorists to escape. The BJP defends Jaishankar, accusing Gandhi of aligning with Pakistan's rhetoric. This controversy raises questions about national security and political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a vehement critique against External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gandhi's contention revolves around allegations that Jaishankar forewarned Pakistan about India's Operation Sindoor, which could have potentially compromised India's military operations.

The BJP has responded by framing Gandhi's remarks as aligning with Pakistan's narrative, further intensifying the political discourse on matters of national security. The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted Gandhi's claims, terming them as a gross misrepresentation.

As the political debate heightens, Gandhi demands transparency, questioning the potential losses India faced due to the alleged forewarning. Meanwhile, BJP stalwarts such as Pralhad Joshi and Amit Malviya criticize Gandhi's comments, suggesting they undermine the nation's integrity and defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

