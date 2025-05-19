Rahul Gandhi Sparks Debate Over India's Alleged Forewarning to Pakistan

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has launched a vehement critique against External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Gandhi's contention revolves around allegations that Jaishankar forewarned Pakistan about India's Operation Sindoor, which could have potentially compromised India's military operations.

The BJP has responded by framing Gandhi's remarks as aligning with Pakistan's narrative, further intensifying the political discourse on matters of national security. The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted Gandhi's claims, terming them as a gross misrepresentation.

As the political debate heightens, Gandhi demands transparency, questioning the potential losses India faced due to the alleged forewarning. Meanwhile, BJP stalwarts such as Pralhad Joshi and Amit Malviya criticize Gandhi's comments, suggesting they undermine the nation's integrity and defense forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)