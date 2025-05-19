Delhi street vendors allege illegal evictions despite valid vending certificates

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A section of the city's street vendors on Monday alleged that they are facing continuous evictions across the national capital as part of the government's cleanliness drive.

They alleged that even vendors with Certificate of Vending (CoV) are being removed and their spaes and their goods being taken away without seizure memos.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government or the civic authorities.

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), at a public hearing, said that fines are being imposed, leading to double financial loss. Vendors said officials cited "higher orders" as a reason for the ongoing drives. ''It seems promises made to us during elections have been forgotten,'' NASVI said in a statement. The statement said that the association wrote letters to all stakeholders including -- the Delhi Government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Police, and Public Works Department (PWD).

''The survey of left-out street vendors is being conducted by the MCD. A week before the survey, vendors will be removed. Who will be surveyed?'' the association questioned in the statement.

Shiv Kumari, who sells pottery in Madhu Vihar, said she was evicted weeks ago. ''We have the right to earn. If we can't work, how will we feed our families? Whose doors should we knock? '' she asked. Vendor Rina Devi from Mehrauli and Shailendra Singh from Malviya Nagar said their carts were seized without notice or memo. Suman Lata, a widow and the sole earner of her family, said she was also evicted despite being the sole breadwinner in her household.

Santosh another vendor from Malviya Nagar said he had taken a Prime Minister SVANidhi loan but was evicted shortly after. ''On one hand, they offer support, on the other, they come with bulldozers,'' he said, adding ''When we ask for a seizure memo, they refuse and impose heavy fines.'' Citing the Street Vendors Act, 2014, NASVI pointed out that no vendor can be evicted until a survey is completed and CoVs are issued. ''The act mandates a 30-day notice before eviction, and Section 27 prohibits harassment of vendors who are operating legally,'' the vendors' association said.

It is very disheartening to see vendors being treated worse than animals, Arbind Singh, National Coordinator of NASVI said. ''The government was elected with the support of vendors, and we demand an end to these illegal evictions. The MCD must be made accountable to the people it serves,'' he said.

Panellists, including BJP leader Rajeev Babbar and National Commission for Women member Mamta Kumari, assured vendors that they would facilitate a dialogue with MCD officials and the Delhi Chief Minister. NASVI said it will continue to push for a formal notification of vending guidelines for Delhi, the statement said.

The hearing saw participation from members of the National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for Women, Confederation of Indian Industry, political parties, and civil society groups. Street vendors from several areas shared accounts of harassment, fines, and eviction despite possessing legal vending certificates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)