Valor in the Desert: Operation Sindoor's Strategic Success

In a notable visit to Longewala on the Rajasthan frontlines, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi recognized the Konark Corps for their commendable performance during the successful Operation Sindoor. This operation highlighted strategic collaborations between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Border Security Force, officials revealed.

The joint efforts of these forces during Operation Sindoor effectively countered enemy intentions and established a new operational benchmark along the western boundary. This strategic initiative involved rapid deployment of surveillance and air defense systems, enhancing area domination and neutralizing threats, confirmed Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan.

The Army's strategic action on May 7 led to the destruction of nine terror infrastructures. Subsequent Pakistani attempts were successfully repelled, culminating in an understanding for cessation of hostilities. Gen Dwivedi lauded the troops' vigilance and highlighted India's readiness to face future challenges while defending national sovereignty.

