Valor in the Desert: Operation Sindoor's Strategic Success
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited Longewala to commend troops for their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor. The operation, executed in collaboration with the IAF and BSF, thwarted enemy attempts and established dominance on the western front. The mission ensured area control and neutralized potential threats from Pakistan.
In a notable visit to Longewala on the Rajasthan frontlines, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi recognized the Konark Corps for their commendable performance during the successful Operation Sindoor. This operation highlighted strategic collaborations between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Border Security Force, officials revealed.
The joint efforts of these forces during Operation Sindoor effectively countered enemy intentions and established a new operational benchmark along the western boundary. This strategic initiative involved rapid deployment of surveillance and air defense systems, enhancing area domination and neutralizing threats, confirmed Lt Col Nikhil Dhawan.
The Army's strategic action on May 7 led to the destruction of nine terror infrastructures. Subsequent Pakistani attempts were successfully repelled, culminating in an understanding for cessation of hostilities. Gen Dwivedi lauded the troops' vigilance and highlighted India's readiness to face future challenges while defending national sovereignty.
