Sudan's New Dawn: First PM Appointed Amid Civil Strife

Sudan's army chief has appointed Kamil al-Taib Idris as the first prime minister since the outbreak of civil war. The move aims at forming a transitional government and restoring civilian rule. Idris is expected to navigate the complex political landscape amid ongoing tensions with the RSF.

Updated: 19-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:12 IST
In a significant development, Sudan's army chief has appointed Kamil al-Taib Idris as the country's first prime minister since it descended into civil war two years ago. This appointment comes after steady military advancements against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), particularly since regaining control of Khartoum in March.

The civil conflict between Sudan's military and the RSF erupted in April 2023, resulting in extensive casualties and displacements. At least 20,000 are reported dead, and nearly 13 million displaced, with hunger affecting half the population.

Idris, seen as a neutral figure with no political ties, is tasked with forming a transitional government. His appointment is considered a step toward a civilian-led government, addressing a major political crisis in Sudan.

