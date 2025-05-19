Mamata Banerjee Clarifies TMC's Stance on Centre's Diplomatic Mission

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not withdrawn from the Centre's diplomatic mission against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Instead, she emphasized the party's autonomy in selecting its representatives. The controversy emerged after TMC MP Yusuf Pathan was reportedly forced to opt out of the delegation.

Banerjee explained that the Centre has not formally requested the names of TMC representatives for the delegation. She criticized the current system, which bypasses the party in favor of parliamentary channels not authorized for policy decisions. The delegation is expected to travel to multiple Asian countries, spreading India's message against terrorism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the TMC's decision as detrimental to national unity. Party leaders claimed it undermines efforts to present a unified front against terrorism. Banerjee's statements underscore the party's support for central policies, but highlight issues of political autonomy and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)