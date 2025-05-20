Left Menu

Chhagan Bhujbal's Political Comeback: A Return to Maharashtra Cabinet

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is set to rejoin Maharashtra's cabinet as a minister under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. His return follows the resignation of Dhananjay Munde amidst controversy. Bhujbal's re-induction signals a significant political move within the ruling Mahayuti coalition in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 00:00 IST
Chhagan Bhujbal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Chhagan Bhujbal is poised to make a notable return to the Maharashtra cabinet. On Monday night, Bhujbal confirmed his induction into the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with the formal oath ceremony scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Bhujbal's return marks the end of a hiatus from ministerial duties that had drawn public attention during the last cabinet reshuffle. His re-entry follows the resignation of fellow NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who stepped down as the state's food and civil supplies minister citing health issues amid legal troubles faced by an associate.

With the political landscape of Maharashtra being shaped by the ruling Mahayuti coalition, Bhujbal's portfolio is yet to be confirmed. His re-induction is set against a backdrop of strategic alignments among the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the NCP led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, fortifying the coalition's governance in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

