Operation Sindoor Triumphs: Deputy CM Shinde Lauds PM Modi and Armed Forces

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, has lauded the success of Operation Sindoor, emphasizing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's armed forces for fulfilling a nationwide desire for justice.

In a pointed statement, Shinde accused Pakistan of harboring terrorism, citing the recent demolition of nine terror camps by Indian forces, including the training site of Ajmal Kasab from the notorious 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The deputy CM underscored the importance of the mission, part of India's broader campaign against terror, while also acknowledging the contribution of multinational delegations, including Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, in promoting India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

