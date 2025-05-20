PM Modi Reviews Strategies to Bolster Indian Tourism Amidst Safety Concerns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a meeting in Delhi to enhance India's tourism amidst safety concerns post a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The government is keen on reviving tourism in the region, ensuring safety and exploring new promotional strategies nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a significant meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi to discuss measures aimed at revitalizing India's tourism sector. This strategy session follows a recent terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which heightened tourists' safety fears.
The central government remains resolute in its efforts to rejuvenate tourism in the Kashmir Valley and attract visitors again. The dialogue primarily revolved around assessing existing tourism plans and devising innovative approaches to boost tourism throughout the country.
On a related note, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah previously engaged with the Hoteliers Association at the Civil Secretariat on May 15. This meeting addressed the industry's concerns post-attack. Chief Minister Abdullah reassured all stakeholders of the government's dedication to supporting the sector and vowed to meticulously appraise their recommendations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
