Mounting Tensions: Israel's Offensive in Gaza Sparks Global Outcry

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 60 Palestinians, escalating military actions against Hamas, despite international condemnation. Aid trucks are entering Gaza after a blockade that raised famine risks. Criticism from allies and within Israel underscores increasing pressure on Israeli leadership to halt military operations in the conflict zone.

Updated: 20-05-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 19:44 IST
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in at least 60 Palestinian casualties, affecting family homes and a shelter, according to local health officials. Despite global backlash, Israel continues its military offensive against Hamas, citing the need to free hostages and dismantle militant infrastructure.

The blockade on Gaza is easing slightly as aid trucks carry essential supplies through the Kerem Shalom crossing after a prolonged enclosure, leading to warnings of potential famine. Israeli officials, pressured by international allies, have allowed limited aid to pass, far less than during recent ceasefires.

As the conflict intensifies, criticism from international allies and within Israel grows. Canadian, French, and UK governments have threatened actions against Israel if military actions persist. The United Nations and internal Israeli dissent highlight the humanitarian crisis, urging an immediate halt to violence.

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

