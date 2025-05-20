European Editors Unite Against Hungary's Media Legislation

In a sweeping show of solidarity, over 80 editors from prominent European news organizations have signed a petition urging Hungary to repeal controversial legislation targeting foreign-funded media and rights groups. Critics contend that the bill is a strategic attempt to silence voices of dissent against the government.

The proposed bill, introduced by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz party, seeks to draw up a list of organizations receiving foreign aid and impose restrictions, potentially shutting them down if deemed a threat to national interests. This move has sparked widespread condemnation from Hungarian media, think tanks, and rights groups.

European editors have drawn parallels to Russia's 2012 law branding foreign-funded entities as foreign agents, warning that similar authoritarian measures threaten the freedom of the press in Europe. As Hungarian lawmakers prepare to debate the bill, Orban's government stands firm, bolstered by its parliamentary majority, ahead of the 2026 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)