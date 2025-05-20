Indian Politicians Clash Over Past Tweets Amid Pakistan Controversy

An online squabble between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi escalated on Tuesday, revolving around past comments on the devastating floods in Pakistan in 2022.

Sarma, backed by his party members, criticized Gogoi for expressing sympathy for Pakistan during the crisis, labeling it as disloyalty and betrayal. Information Minister Pijush Hazarika called attention to Gogoi's past support for Pakistan, accusing him of undermining India's victory celebrations during an Asia Cup T20 match.

Gogoi hit back by citing Prime Minister Modi's own sympathetic response to the Pakistan floods, questioning Sarma's suitability as Chief Minister. The exchange stirred wider political rifts, with both sides flinging accusations of falsehoods and misrepresentations.

