Tensions Rise as Trump Hosts South Africa's Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump is prepared to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House for a session fraught with tension, following accusations that the South African government discriminates against white citizens. Trump has notably condemned South Africa's policies, claiming a 'genocide' against minority white farmers.

President Ramaphosa seeks to repair the strained relationship between South Africa and the United States, which has deteriorated in recent years. He plans to address and refute Trump's allegations of racial discrimination and land expropriation during his first meeting with Trump since the latter's return to office.

Amidst these allegations, South Africa contends that its policies are aimed at rectifying historical injustices rather than targeting racial groups. The meeting takes place against a backdrop of political tension, as some fear potential fallout akin to the infamous Trump-Zelenskyy encounter. Ramaphosa assures he will not let the meeting become confrontational.

