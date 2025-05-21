Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Trump Hosts South Africa's Ramaphosa

US President Donald Trump is set to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House amid tensions. Trump accuses South Africa of racial discrimination against whites, including alleged 'genocide' against farmers. Ramaphosa aims to salvage US-South Africa ties and address these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-05-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 10:22 IST
Tensions Rise as Trump Hosts South Africa's Ramaphosa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump is prepared to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House for a session fraught with tension, following accusations that the South African government discriminates against white citizens. Trump has notably condemned South Africa's policies, claiming a 'genocide' against minority white farmers.

President Ramaphosa seeks to repair the strained relationship between South Africa and the United States, which has deteriorated in recent years. He plans to address and refute Trump's allegations of racial discrimination and land expropriation during his first meeting with Trump since the latter's return to office.

Amidst these allegations, South Africa contends that its policies are aimed at rectifying historical injustices rather than targeting racial groups. The meeting takes place against a backdrop of political tension, as some fear potential fallout akin to the infamous Trump-Zelenskyy encounter. Ramaphosa assures he will not let the meeting become confrontational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025