Federalism Under Fire: Gandhi's Warning Against Governor Misuse

Rahul Gandhi accuses the Modi government of undermining federalism through the misuse of governors to suppress state autonomy and obstruct elected governments. Highlighting India's diverse unity, Gandhi stresses resistance against this federal assault. He supports Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's criticism of governor actions as partisan and constitutionally unsettling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has leveled serious allegations against the Modi government, claiming it is misusing governors to undermine federal unity by stifling state voices and obstructing elected governments.

Gandhi asserts that India's strength is rooted in its diverse union of states, each possessing a unique voice. He urges resistance to what he sees as a dangerous assault on federalism.

The controversy gained traction following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's criticism of a presidential reference that he believes subverts established constitutional positions, indicating a misuse of power to weaken state mandates and challenge Supreme Court authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

