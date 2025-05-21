Singapore's Strategic Cabinet Shuffle Post-Election
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a cabinet reshuffle after securing a victory in the May 3 election. While new ministers were appointed to six ministries, important roles such as finance and trade remained unchanged. Wong retained the finance position himself and maintained Gan Kim Yong as deputy premier.
In a bid to chart a new course post-election, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday, as reported by local media. His party's significant triumph in the recent May 3 election set the stage for this strategic move.
Taking the helm of the ruling People's Action Party's victory, Wong has restructured leadership in 6 of the 15 government ministries, sparing his own office from changes. This marks his first major reshuffle since assuming the premiership.
However, pivotal roles see no shift. Wong retains the crucial finance portfolio, a sign of continuity amid change. Trade minister, Gan Kim Yong, steps into the role of deputy premier, as Wong eschews the appointment of a second deputy, preserving a lean top leadership team.
