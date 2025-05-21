National Conference Discusses Jammu & Kashmir Tensions

The National Conference (NC) held a critical meeting in Srinagar to address the escalating tensions in Jammu and Kashmir post the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting saw the participation of key leaders, including NC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The discussions began with a solemn moment as attendees observed a two-minute silence to honor those killed in the tragic Pahalgam attack. The meeting's agenda largely revolved around the current volatile situation in the region.

Key topics included the fallout from the Pahalgam attack and the situation along the Line of Control, heightened by recent Pakistani shelling and Indian missile strikes on May 7 aimed at terror infrastructure across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)