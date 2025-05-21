Allegations of Exploitation Spark Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

A young woman has accused a DMK youth wing functionary in Arakkonam, Ranipet district, of attempting to exploit her sexually for influential figures. The opposition AIADMK has pledged to secure justice for her, with party officials stating their resolve to overcome any institutional obstacles.

The AIADMK staged protests in Ranipet, emphasizing their commitment to the cause despite alleged hindrances by law enforcement. AIADMK leader B Valarmathi claimed their fight would persist until justice is attained. Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and noted that police action followed only after the woman's appeal to an AIADMK legislator.

The ruling DMK responded on Wednesday by announcing the dismissal of the accused functionary, R Deiva alias Deivaseyal, from his post. They appointed M Kaviyarasu as his successor, urging party members to collaborate with the new deputy organiser. Political friction continues as the AIADMK demands further action, highlighting past cases for comparison and threatening large-scale protests.

