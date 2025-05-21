Lebanon and Palestine Agree on Arms Control and Ceasefire Commitment

In a landmark decision, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced an agreement to prevent Palestinian factions from using Lebanese territories to attack Israel. The agreement follows rising tensions and violence involving multiple Palestinian factions across Lebanon's refugee camps.

Lebanon, recovering from a 14-month conflict with Hezbollah, aims to exert state control over weapons, particularly around Palestinian camps, to avert future conflicts. Developing security measures, the agreement seeks to dismantle weapons not controlled by the Lebanese state, with the presence of various armed groups in camps like Ein el-Hilweh.

The Lebanese government previously detained suspects tied to attacks on Israel, marking an unprecedented move against Palestinian groups, notably Hamas. The agreement positions Lebanon to gain greater internal stability, while ensuring Palestinian camps do not serve as bases for extremist activities.

