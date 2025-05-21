Left Menu

Assam CM Dismisses Controversial Bangladesh Map Claims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed a disputed map released by Bangladeshi individuals claiming parts of Assam as Bangladesh territory. Sarma declared that Bangladesh should not receive much attention due to its smaller stature compared to India and emphasized India's capabilities against such claims.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at a purported map circulated by Bangladeshi individuals, which claims parts of Assam as Bangladeshi territory. Addressing a press conference in Dergaon, Sarma underlined the disproportionate attention given to Bangladesh, highlighting India's superior prowess.

Sarma argued that creating maps can't alter territorial realities, likening the act to drawing a map with India and the US together. He remarked that if Bangladeshi 'maulanas' create such maps, Indian 'purohits' could respond by drafting maps incorporating Bangladesh's Chittagong Port into India.

Discussing security scenarios, Sarma mentioned the strategic Siliguri Corridor, known as the Chicken's Neck, which connects India's northeast to the rest. He noted Bangladesh's vulnerability with two similar corridors and insisted that India's recent military operations, like Operation Sindoor, underscore its formidable strength.

