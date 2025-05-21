Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Attack in Balochistan

A devastating suicide attack targeted a school bus in Balochistan, Pakistan, killing six, including three children, and injuring 38. The attack, involving a vehicle-borne explosive device, led to immediate investigations but no group claimed responsibility. Accusations between Pakistan and India have escalated, underscoring regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Karachi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:02 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Bus Attack in Balochistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, a school bus in Pakistan's volatile Balochistan province was targeted by a suicide attacker, resulting in the deaths of at least six people, including three children, and wounding 38 others, officials confirmed. This tragedy unfolded in the Khuzdar district as the bus was making its routine rounds.

According to an army statement, the attack employed a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), though no group has stepped forward to claim responsibility. The aftermath saw swift action from law enforcement, who are now meticulously gathering evidence to unravel the details behind this heinous act.

The blast has once again ignited diplomatic tensions, with Pakistan alleging involvement by India, a claim promptly dismissed by New Delhi as unfounded. As investigations proceed, regional leaders have expressed deep sorrow and vowed justice for the victims. The incident amplifies the ongoing instability in Balochistan, which has long been a hotbed of insurgent activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

