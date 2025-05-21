Supriya Sule Urges Unity in Terrorism Fight and Calls for Justice in Dowry Death Case
Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, emphasized unity in India’s fight against terrorism. Amid global outreach delegations, she urged restraint and responsibility from political parties. Sule also demanded a judicial inquiry into a dowry death, stressing the need for justice and women’s safety in Maharashtra.
In a strong call for unity, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, underscored that India's battle against terrorism is shared across party lines. Addressing the media, the Baramati MP stressed the need for restraint and responsibility, especially when discussing the Indian armed forces and their endeavors in Operation Sindoor.
Furthermore, Sule condemned any political exploitation of sensitive military issues, urging parties to prioritize national unity over criticism or creating misunderstandings. She affirmed a unanimous political consensus to prevent any messages undermining the integrity and image of the military.
Shifting focus to domestic concerns, Sule demanded a judicial inquiry into a tragic dowry death incident within her constituency, asserting that justice must prevail. Highlighting Maharashtra's progressive values, Sule stressed the government's obligation to implement stringent measures safeguarding women's rights and punishing those responsible for such heinous acts.
