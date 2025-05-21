Left Menu

Supriya Sule Urges Unity in Terrorism Fight and Calls for Justice in Dowry Death Case

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, emphasized unity in India’s fight against terrorism. Amid global outreach delegations, she urged restraint and responsibility from political parties. Sule also demanded a judicial inquiry into a dowry death, stressing the need for justice and women’s safety in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:13 IST
Supriya Sule Urges Unity in Terrorism Fight and Calls for Justice in Dowry Death Case
Supriya Sule
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong call for unity, the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president, Supriya Sule, underscored that India's battle against terrorism is shared across party lines. Addressing the media, the Baramati MP stressed the need for restraint and responsibility, especially when discussing the Indian armed forces and their endeavors in Operation Sindoor.

Furthermore, Sule condemned any political exploitation of sensitive military issues, urging parties to prioritize national unity over criticism or creating misunderstandings. She affirmed a unanimous political consensus to prevent any messages undermining the integrity and image of the military.

Shifting focus to domestic concerns, Sule demanded a judicial inquiry into a tragic dowry death incident within her constituency, asserting that justice must prevail. Highlighting Maharashtra's progressive values, Sule stressed the government's obligation to implement stringent measures safeguarding women's rights and punishing those responsible for such heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025