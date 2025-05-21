Left Menu

US-Philippines Joint Drills Heighten Tensions in South China Sea

The US and Philippine militaries conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea amid escalating tensions with China over territorial claims. The drills, held in the Sulu Sea, involved naval and air force maneuvers, highlighting the ongoing disputes in the region which China has consistently contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:17 IST
The United States and the Philippines have commenced joint military exercises in the strategic waters of the South China Sea, areas heavily contested by Beijing. These maneuvers come during a period of heightened tensions, reflecting ongoing territorial disputes.

Spearheaded by the US 7th Fleet, the joint drills in the Sulu Sea involve naval ships, aircraft, and coast guard units from both nations. The exercises aim to bolster maritime domain awareness, refine division tactics, and practice search and seizure operations, according to an official US statement.

The backdrop is China's claim over the South China Sea, marked by its controversial 'nine-dash line,' which has been met with rejection from neighboring nations and a 2016 international court ruling dismissing China's assertions. Despite this, China has fortified several disputed reefs into militarized island bases, escalating tensions with regional partners like the Philippines.

