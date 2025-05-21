Left Menu

Monsoon Delays Odisha's Panchayat Polls

Odisha's State Election Commission has postponed the upcoming panchayat bypolls due to the expected early onset of the monsoon. Originally scheduled for May 22 and June 25, the elections will now take place after the monsoon season concludes to prevent disruptions and voter inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:47 IST
Monsoon Delays Odisha's Panchayat Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Election Commission in Odisha has postponed the bypolls for several three-tier panchayat institutions, originally set for May 22, due to the anticipated early onset of monsoon in the region, an official confirmed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Commission announced elections for 1,043 vacant ward seats, 43 sarpanch positions, 40 panchayat samiti slots, and 5 zilla parishad seats. However, upon reviewing feedback from district officials and the public, the decision was made to delay the elections to avoid monsoon-related disruptions and voting inconvenience.

The Commission, acting on a report from the India Meteorological Department, noted that the southwest monsoon could reach Kerala sooner than expected. Conditions for the monsoon's onset are becoming favorable in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the election body to revise the poll schedule after the monsoon season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025