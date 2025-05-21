A Meeting of Leaders: Trump Hosts Ramaphosa

U.S. President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House this Wednesday. The Oval Office meeting underscored diplomatic ties between the two nations.

President Trump recognized the diverse opinions surrounding Ramaphosa. Some regard him with immense respect, while others hold a critical view.

The encounter highlighted bilateral relations amidst complex global political dynamics, offering an opportunity for strengthened cooperation and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)