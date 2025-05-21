Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: US-South Africa Relations at a Crossroads

President Donald Trump hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for talks amid strained relations. Trump's controversial accusations against South Africa have driven wedges between the nations. Ramaphosa aims to mend ties, addressing issues like land expropriation and trade barriers, while Trump amplifies concerns about anti-white policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:18 IST
In a bid to mend strained diplomatic ties, President Donald Trump hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Wednesday. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions, with Trump accusing South African officials of turning a blind eye to alleged 'genocide' against minority white farmers.

Trump's allegations, largely dismissed internationally, have drawn fierce rebuttal from South African authorities. President Ramaphosa's White House visit aims to reset the bilateral relationship, which has hit its lowest point since the apartheid era ended in 1994. During the meeting, Trump emphasized his respect for Ramaphosa, despite describing him as 'controversial'.

The talks covered contentious issues such as land expropriation and trade. Trump's unfounded claims about land seizures from white farmers have further strained ties, while his executive order cutting US aid to South Africa underlines the ongoing diplomatic rift. The dialogue also included other geopolitical matters, such as South Africa's position on Israel and its ties with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

