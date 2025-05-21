Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denied Access to Father's Gravesite on Death Anniversary

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stated he was barred from visiting his father's grave on the 35th anniversary of his death. The elder Farooq, assassinated in 1990, is remembered for his faith in resolving the Kashmir conflict through dialogue. His legacy continues to guide Mirwaiz amid ongoing regional challenges.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq reported on Wednesday that the authorities did not allow him to visit his father's grave to pay respects on the 35th death anniversary.

Molvi Mohammad Farooq, assassinated on May 21, 1990, is memorialized for advocating dialogue in resolving the Kashmir conflict. On the anniversary, Mirwaiz underscored the critical need for India and Pakistan to adhere to peaceful dialogue to resolve ongoing tensions.

The Mirwaiz lamented his father's absence while remaining committed to his principles, emphasizing persistence in the face of continued regional adversities.

