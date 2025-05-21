TMC Leader Recalls Harrowing Flight Experience on Indigo Plane
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose described her turbulent Indigo flight to Srinagar as a 'near death experience.' The pilot managed to land safely despite severe turbulence. Videos showing panicked passengers emerged. The TMC delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with families affected by cross-border attacks.
TMC leader Sagarika Ghose recounted a harrowing ordeal aboard an Indigo flight bound for Srinagar on Wednesday, referring to it as a 'near death experience' due to severe turbulence.
The turbulence prompted the pilot to declare an emergency to air traffic control, yet the aircraft, carrying 200 passengers, landed safely in Srinagar. The nose of the plane was visibly damaged upon landing.
The Trinamool Congress delegation, in Jammu and Kashmir till May 23, aims to express solidarity with those affected by cross-border attacks, visiting Poonch, Rajouri, and Srinagar.
