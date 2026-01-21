Srinagar Tightens Security for Peaceful Republic Day Celebrations
- Country:
- India
Srinagar police have intensified security ahead of Republic Day, aiming for smooth celebrations. Officials announced increased checkpoints and mobile patrols to maintain peace. Additional personnel monitor sensitive areas, while public cooperation is requested for verification processes.
Strategically stationed police are conducting thorough vehicle and individual checks to prevent disruptions. Night patrols and surprise inspections are in effect, enhancing vigilance against threats to public order. Senior officers oversee these security measures, ensuring their effective implementation.
Authorities urge residents to report suspicious activities to nearby police stations or the Police Control Room, emphasizing community cooperation in maintaining security. This comprehensive strategy is central to ensuring a peaceful and incident-free national celebration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
