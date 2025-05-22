Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: Starlink Out of the Picture

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa clarified that he did not discuss Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service with U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the White House.

Updated: 22-05-2025 02:15 IST
In a statement to the press, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the topic of Elon Musk's satellite internet service, Starlink, was not part of his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at their recent bilateral meeting.

The meeting, held at the White House, focused on other pressing bilateral issues, but Starlink was notably absent from the agenda, according to Ramaphosa.

This clarification comes amid growing global interest in satellite internet services, yet Ramaphosa maintained that the matter was not broached in their diplomatic dialogue.

