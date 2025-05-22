The High-Stakes Battle Over the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"

House Speaker Mike Johnson is pushing ahead with a contentious multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, despite facing opposition within Republican ranks. Following a protracted meeting at the White House, Johnson remains optimistic about securing GOP backing and moving the bill forward, though significant uncertainties linger.

The GOP faces internal discord and Democratic opposition, with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries criticizing the proposal as detrimental to American families and the economy. Johnson suggests President Trump might achieve some goals through executive action if Congress cannot reach a consensus.

Key elements of the package include extending tax cuts from Trump's first term, imposing new work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps, and eliminating some green energy tax breaks. The plan is contentious, with high debt implications, requiring skillful negotiation to pass.

(With inputs from agencies.)