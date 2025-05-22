Elon Musk's Strategic Pentagon Engagement: Opportunities and Challenges

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon on Wednesday, marking the entrepreneur's second notable visit to the department's headquarters. Officials highlighted the Defense Department's intent to engage with tech industry leaders, especially in AI, to equip warfighters against modern challenges.

Critics have raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest due to Musk's businesses, Starlink and SpaceX, which already hold several Pentagon contracts. With ongoing initiatives like Trump's Golden Dome missile defense strategy, SpaceX could see significant revenue increases, further entangling business interests with governmental priorities.

The White House assures that Musk will step back in instances of conflicts of interest between his business objectives and government roles. Meanwhile, Musk's focus has reportedly shifted back to his business ventures after significant involvement in government efficiency measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)