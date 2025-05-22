Left Menu

India Launches Global Anti-Terrorism Diplomacy Post-Operation Sindoor

India embarks on a global campaign against terrorism linked to Pakistan through multi-party delegations visiting Japan and UAE after 'Operation Sindoor'. The delegations, led by MPs Sanjay Jha and Shrikant Shinde, highlight India's commitment to counter state-sponsored terrorism and foster international peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-05-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 10:41 IST
India intensified its global efforts to counter terrorism linked to Pakistan, dispatching multi-party delegations to Japan and the UAE post-Operation Sindoor. With this initiative, India aims to assert its right to self-defense and garner international support against state-sponsored terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Led by MP Sanjay Jha, the delegation in Japan, and headed by MP Shrikant Shinde in the UAE, these groups are emphasizing India's decisive actions and successes in combating terrorism. This outreach underscores India's commitment to global security and peace, showcasing the ongoing threats from across the border.

The UAE was the first stop for the initiative, representing the strong ties between the two nations amid the wider geopolitical dynamics. As tensions escalated after a terror attack in Pahalgam, India took measured military actions against terrorist infrastructures, aiming to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

