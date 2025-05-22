Investor Jitters: Navigating the High-Stakes Gamble in Taiwan

Foreign investors are on edge due to fears that China might invade Taiwan, a scenario considered more likely with Donald Trump as the U.S. president. The issue has been a longstanding point of tension in U.S.-China relations, exacerbated by Trump's trade policies which have destabilized markets.

Investors face a dilemma: either disengage entirely or continue their investments, hoping for stability. Analysts note the resurgence of geopolitical risks as influencing factors in market dynamics, while odds of such an invasion have increased according to betting platforms.

The situation is further complicated by Taiwan's critical role in the global tech industry, especially through Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Although the U.S.'s defense commitment remains ambiguous, investors hope Taiwan's key industry players will prompt strong U.S. support in maintaining stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)