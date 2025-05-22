Southeast Asian Summit to Tackle Crucial Issues Amid Global Tensions

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that the impending Southeast Asian summit will focus on pressing matters, including Myanmar's civil war, maritime tensions in the South China Sea, and recent U.S. tariff hikes.

Set to be held next week in Malaysia, the summit highlights the urgency of bolstering ASEAN's economic resilience through strengthened global partnerships, particularly with China, India, and the EU. Discussions will also involve ASEAN's response to U.S. tariffs impacting the region.

Anwar underscored the importance of maintaining ASEAN's unity amid U.S.-China rivalry, reiterating his commitment to humanitarian aid in Myanmar, and the hopes for an eventual peace process. International involvement continues with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Gulf Cooperation Council leaders joining discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)