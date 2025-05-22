Romania's Unyielding Electoral Verdict: The Constitutional Court Upholds Dan's Victory

Romania's Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed a bid to annul the May 18 presidential election on Thursday, solidifying centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan's victory.

Hard-right candidate George Simion, who initially led the polls, alleged interference by France and Moldova, but the court and independent observers declared the election process fair and well-organized.

Europe and investors have welcomed Dan's triumph amid challenges, as he prepares to tackle a fragmented parliament and affirm Romania's pro-Western trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)