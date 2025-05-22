Romania's Unyielding Electoral Verdict: The Constitutional Court Upholds Dan's Victory
Romania's Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal to annul the May 18 presidential election, confirming Nicusor Dan's win over hard-right candidate George Simion. Allegations of foreign interference were deemed unfounded. Dan's victory stabilizes Romania's political landscape, regaining investor confidence amid ongoing challenges in forming a ruling coalition.
Romania's Constitutional Court unanimously dismissed a bid to annul the May 18 presidential election on Thursday, solidifying centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan's victory.
Hard-right candidate George Simion, who initially led the polls, alleged interference by France and Moldova, but the court and independent observers declared the election process fair and well-organized.
Europe and investors have welcomed Dan's triumph amid challenges, as he prepares to tackle a fragmented parliament and affirm Romania's pro-Western trajectory.
