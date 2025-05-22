Romania's Budget Dilemma: Balancing Deficit and Growth
Romania's President-elect Nicusor Dan targets a budget deficit of 7.5% of GDP by 2025, avoiding tax increases. With 2024's deficit at 9.3%, EU fund access and sovereign ratings are at risk. Dan must nominate a prime minister to address these challenges within a centrist ruling coalition.
Romania's President-elect, Nicusor Dan, has set an 'optimistic, realistic' budget deficit target of 7.5% of GDP by 2025, ruling out tax increases in initial budget talks for 2025 and 2026.
The 2024 deficit stood at 9.3%, risking Romania's access to EU funds and potential downgrades of its sovereign rating. The defeat of a eurosceptic opponent has placed Dan at the forefront of forming a government to tackle these financial challenges.
With economic growth slowing, and the European Commission predicting high deficits, Dan must forge a coalition capable of economic reform without resorting to tax hikes, amid pressure from far-right factions resistant to budget cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia’s Aviation Sector Powers Economic Growth with $90.6B Impact in 2023
New Wildlife Act Amendments Balance Economic Growth and Species Protection
Foreign Workers Fuel Eurozone's Economic Growth
Rising Tensions: India's Economic Growth in Limbo
Operation Vulindlela Phase II Targets Municipal Reform to Unlock Economic Growth