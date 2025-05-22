Left Menu

Artistic Expression or Political Controversy? Kneecap's Rap Battle

Irish-language rap band Kneecap faces controversy as a member is charged for displaying a Hezbollah flag, seen as political policing. The band, known for supporting the republican cause, denies supporting banned groups and apologizes for controversial remarks. Their upcoming Glastonbury performance faces calls for cancellation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:34 IST
Artistic Expression or Political Controversy? Kneecap's Rap Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Irish-language rap group Kneecap has come under scrutiny after one of its members, Liam O'Hanna, was charged with a terrorism offense by London's Metropolitan Police. The charge stems from O'Hanna allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance in November, an act the band claims highlights an effort to silence artistic expression.

On social media platform X, Kneecap criticized the charge, labeling it as "political policing," while clarifying that the flag had been thrown on stage and denying any support for Hezbollah. O'Hanna, a prominent member of the Belfast-based trio, is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

The group's performances often touch on themes of Irish identity and political unity, and they faced previous backlash for a pro-Palestinian message at Coachella. Despite public apologies for controversial statements, calls have emerged for the cancellation of their upcoming appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025