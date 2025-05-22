Artistic Expression or Political Controversy? Kneecap's Rap Battle

Irish-language rap group Kneecap has come under scrutiny after one of its members, Liam O'Hanna, was charged with a terrorism offense by London's Metropolitan Police. The charge stems from O'Hanna allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a performance in November, an act the band claims highlights an effort to silence artistic expression.

On social media platform X, Kneecap criticized the charge, labeling it as "political policing," while clarifying that the flag had been thrown on stage and denying any support for Hezbollah. O'Hanna, a prominent member of the Belfast-based trio, is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

The group's performances often touch on themes of Irish identity and political unity, and they faced previous backlash for a pro-Palestinian message at Coachella. Despite public apologies for controversial statements, calls have emerged for the cancellation of their upcoming appearance at the Glastonbury Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)