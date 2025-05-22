Left Menu

Modi 3.0: A Year of Bold Moves and Strategic Outreach

The BJP-led NDA plans significant outreach to mark the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, highlighting policy initiatives and military responses, notably through public events. Key topics include Operation Sindoor, recent legislative achievements, and forthcoming development measures, with Modi expected to meet allied state leaders to discuss governance strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led NDA is orchestrating a significant outreach to commemorate the first anniversary of the Modi 3.0 government.

This period is distinguished by strategic policy initiatives and Operation Sindoor's decisive response to terrorism.

Sources reveal ongoing discussions regarding the program, which will likely feature senior leaders and public engagement events.

The outreach initiatives, including public meetings and marches, will emphasize government policies and welfare programs.

They also highlight India's firm military stance after the Pahalgam terror attack.

As Prime Minister Modi approaches his third term inauguration anniversary, he maintains a proactive dialogue with citizens.

A meeting with BJP-led state chief ministers is slated for May 25, focusing on the alliance's governance agenda.

Notable third-term achievements include the Waqf (Amendment) Act, zero tax policy for income up to Rs 12 lakh, and a bill for synchronized Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

During his visit to Bihar, Modi will launch various development projects, reinforcing the ruling alliance's focus on development, or 'vikas.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

