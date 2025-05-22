Left Menu

France Firmly Denies Antisemitic Accusations from Israel

France has firmly rejected allegations from Israel accusing certain European officials of antisemitic incitement. The French Foreign Ministry labeled these comments as unjustified and outrageous, reaffirming its commitment to condemning all antisemitic acts without ambiguity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:07 IST
In a definitive stance, France has outrightly rejected Israel's allegations of antisemitic incitement by some European officials. Speaking at a weekly news conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine called the allegations 'unjustified' and 'outrageous.'

Lemoine assured reporters that France has consistently condemned antisemitic acts and will continue to do so without any ambiguity.

This strong rebuttal underscores France's longstanding commitment to combating antisemitism, asserting its position on the international stage amid diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

