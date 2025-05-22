Lipika Mitra Files Defamation Suit Against Nirmala Sitharaman

Lipika Mitra, spouse of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Somnath Bharti, has initiated a legal battle against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by filing a defamation complaint.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal has issued a directive to Sitharaman to appear on June 12, indicating that the accused must be given an opportunity for a hearing.

Mitra's complaint argues that Sitharaman's allegedly false and malicious statements, made at a press conference, were intentionally aimed at tarnishing Bharti's reputation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)