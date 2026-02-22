Left Menu

BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in Punjab after the 2027 state elections, criticizing the AAP's governance and comparing it to Haryana's welfare measures. Tensions rose with AAP protests against him, underscoring political friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:32 IST
BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'
Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed his confidence in the BJP's potential victory in the Punjab 2027 elections, criticizing the state's current administration under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking at the BJP's 'Purvanchal Samman' rally, Saini accused the AAP of 'misrule' and emphasized the strong ties between Punjab and Haryana. He cited Haryana's welfare initiatives, contrasting them with what he described as AAP's unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Amidst the rally, tension mounted as AAP workers protested against Saini, with accusations of BJP poaching attempts on AAP MLAs. This led to warnings from both parties, reflecting heightened political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

