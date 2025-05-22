Senate Blocks Landmark California Auto Plan
The U.S. Senate has voted to halt California's ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This decision affects a waiver previously given by the EPA, under President Biden, allowing California to require 80% electric vehicles by that year, representing a shift affecting a significant portion of the auto market.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate has decisively voted against California's pioneering initiative to eliminate the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This move poses a significant setback to California, which had its plan adopted by 11 other states, covering a substantial segment of the U.S. auto market.
The Senate's decision, now heading to President Donald Trump, seeks to revoke a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden. This waiver had permitted California to mandate that at least 80% of vehicle sales be electric by the year 2035.
This legislative turn marks a triumph for major automotive manufacturers like General Motors and Toyota, who had mounted strong opposition to California's regulations. However, it is a setback for environmental advocates who argue that these standards are crucial for ensuring the future of cleaner automotive technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Sindoor: Congress Supports Armed Forces' Retaliation
Since Pahalgam attack, Congress has categorically stood with armed forces, govt to take decisive action against cross border terror: Kharge.
Congress is standing firmly with our armed forces: Jairam Ramesh.
Congress Chief Lauds 'Operation Sindoor'
India's commitment to eliminating all sources of terrorism in Pak, PoK anchored in supreme national interest: Congress.