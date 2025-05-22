Left Menu

Senate Blocks Landmark California Auto Plan

The U.S. Senate has voted to halt California's ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This decision affects a waiver previously given by the EPA, under President Biden, allowing California to require 80% electric vehicles by that year, representing a shift affecting a significant portion of the auto market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:56 IST
Senate Blocks Landmark California Auto Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate has decisively voted against California's pioneering initiative to eliminate the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This move poses a significant setback to California, which had its plan adopted by 11 other states, covering a substantial segment of the U.S. auto market.

The Senate's decision, now heading to President Donald Trump, seeks to revoke a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden. This waiver had permitted California to mandate that at least 80% of vehicle sales be electric by the year 2035.

This legislative turn marks a triumph for major automotive manufacturers like General Motors and Toyota, who had mounted strong opposition to California's regulations. However, it is a setback for environmental advocates who argue that these standards are crucial for ensuring the future of cleaner automotive technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025