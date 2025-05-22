Senate Blocks Landmark California Auto Plan

The U.S. Senate has decisively voted against California's pioneering initiative to eliminate the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. This move poses a significant setback to California, which had its plan adopted by 11 other states, covering a substantial segment of the U.S. auto market.

The Senate's decision, now heading to President Donald Trump, seeks to revoke a waiver granted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Joe Biden. This waiver had permitted California to mandate that at least 80% of vehicle sales be electric by the year 2035.

This legislative turn marks a triumph for major automotive manufacturers like General Motors and Toyota, who had mounted strong opposition to California's regulations. However, it is a setback for environmental advocates who argue that these standards are crucial for ensuring the future of cleaner automotive technologies.

