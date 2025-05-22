Serbia's Strategic Crossroads: EU Aspirations vs. Russian Ties

In a pointed message to Serbia, the European Union's foreign policy head emphasized the country's strategic crossroads, highlighting its need to choose between European integration and deep-seated ties with Russia.

Kaja Kallas, during her visit to Belgrade, was explicit about Serbia's European future hinging on adherence to EU values. The controversy surrounding Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's attendance at Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow further strains the EU-Serbia relationship, as Brussels strongly condemned his actions amid Russia's ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

Kallas underscored the necessity for Serbia to implement significant reforms, stressing that the path to EU membership requires real progress, especially in areas such as media freedom and anti-corruption measures. The EU mediates talks between Serbia and Kosovo, aiming to normalize relations as part of broader efforts to stabilize the Western Balkans amidst intensified regional dynamics post-Ukraine invasion.

