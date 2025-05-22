Trump's Meme Coin Dinner Sparks Controversy and Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's meme coin has attracted global investors to an exclusive dinner at his private country club. Among attendees was Justin Sun, crypto entrepreneur and top investor in Trump's crypto platform, World Liberty Financial. Sun and others spent heavily on the $TRUMP coin for the privilege of attending.

The event stirred criticism, with Democratic lawmakers concerned about foreign influence and national security issues. A new bill aims to regulate digital assets ownership by elected officials, yet is likely to face challenges given Republican control over Congress.

While the $TRUMP meme coin has generated significant profits for major investors, smaller holders have faced substantial losses. The ongoing debate highlights the broader issue of ethics in the intersection of politics and unregulated crypto markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)