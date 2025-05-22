Panama and Venezuela Set to Reconnect via Air

Panama and Venezuela are poised to resume commercial flights, signaling a thaw in relations nearly a year after tensions led to a suspension. The announcement came from Panama's Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.

The diplomatic rift initiated when Venezuela pulled its representatives from Panama last July. Tensions escalated after Panama's President José Raúl Mulino refused to acknowledge the reelection of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.

This step towards resuming air services marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

