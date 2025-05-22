Panama and Venezuela Set to Reconnect via Air
Panama and Venezuela are restoring commercial flights almost a year after they ceased due to diplomatic tensions. The rift began when Venezuela withdrew its diplomats after Panama's President Raúl Mulino did not recognize Nicolas Maduro's reelection in Venezuela.
Panama and Venezuela are poised to resume commercial flights, signaling a thaw in relations nearly a year after tensions led to a suspension. The announcement came from Panama's Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday.
The diplomatic rift initiated when Venezuela pulled its representatives from Panama last July. Tensions escalated after Panama's President José Raúl Mulino refused to acknowledge the reelection of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro.
This step towards resuming air services marks a significant shift in diplomatic relations between the two nations.
