APC Endorses Tinubu for Second Term Amidst Controversy

Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu for a second term, slated for the early months of 2027. This endorsement comes despite a heated debate surrounding the integrity of Tinubu's first electoral victory and his subsequent policy decisions.

Under Tinubu's leadership, Nigeria has seen a variety of economic reforms, including the removal of a burdensome petrol subsidy and the liberalization of the exchange rate, earning praise from international financial circles. However, on the home front, these measures have been met with sharp criticism for exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis.

Despite facing backlash for security issues in the country, the APC remains unchallenged by a fractured opposition. With a backdrop of high-profile defections to the APC, Tinubu's prospects for a successful bid in the next election appear strong.

