Possible Realignment: Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Dance of Diplomacy

Amidst political maneuvering in Maharashtra, a leading figure from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) disclosed that party chief Raj Thackeray might contemplate reuniting with the Shiv Sena (UBT), provided a solid proposal is submitted.

In a Thursday press briefing, MNS's Sandeep Deshpande underlined Thackeray's recent inclination to consider discussions with the faction led by his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. This revelation comes ahead of critical local body elections set for later this year.

Deshpande singled out previous dialogues, citing cases of 'betrayal' that hindered past alliances. He emphasized that this time, any potential coalition must be predicated on a firm commitment from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

(With inputs from agencies.)