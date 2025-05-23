Possible Realignment: Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena's Dance of Diplomacy
A senior leader of MNS articulated potential alliance conditions with Shiv Sena (UBT). Discussions led by Raj Thackeray could resume, contingent upon a substantial proposal from Shiv Sena (UBT), considering past 'betrayals.' Local elections in Maharashtra might catalyze these political maneuvers.
Amidst political maneuvering in Maharashtra, a leading figure from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) disclosed that party chief Raj Thackeray might contemplate reuniting with the Shiv Sena (UBT), provided a solid proposal is submitted.
In a Thursday press briefing, MNS's Sandeep Deshpande underlined Thackeray's recent inclination to consider discussions with the faction led by his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray. This revelation comes ahead of critical local body elections set for later this year.
Deshpande singled out previous dialogues, citing cases of 'betrayal' that hindered past alliances. He emphasized that this time, any potential coalition must be predicated on a firm commitment from the Shiv Sena (UBT).
