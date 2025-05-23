Left Menu

Leaked Handwritten Letter Sparks Political Buzz in Telangana

A handwritten letter, reportedly from BRS leader K Kavitha to her father and ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, critiques the party's recent meeting, sparking political debates in Telangana. Despite no confirmation on its authenticity, the letter has fueled speculation about future political alliances and internal party dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:08 IST
Leaked Handwritten Letter Sparks Political Buzz in Telangana
S Chandrasekhar Rao Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

A purported handwritten letter from BRS leader K Kavitha to her father, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has incited political discussion across the state. The letter, which addresses both critique and praise of a recent party meeting, remains unconfirmed by both Kavitha’s and Rao’s offices.

In the letter, Kavitha expressed disappointment over Rao’s brief speech and the absence of stronger rhetoric against the BJP. She voiced concerns about the exclusion of critical issues like backward class reservations and the omission of Urdu in the meeting. Currently in the US, Kavitha has not provided a comment.

The letter further eludes to internal party dynamics, as some BRS members viewed the BJP as an alternative and were concerned about treatment of Telangana movement activists. Meanwhile, Sravan Dasoju, a BRS MLC, downplayed the letter's impact, describing it merely as constructive feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025