Leaked Handwritten Letter Sparks Political Buzz in Telangana

A purported handwritten letter from BRS leader K Kavitha to her father, former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has incited political discussion across the state. The letter, which addresses both critique and praise of a recent party meeting, remains unconfirmed by both Kavitha’s and Rao’s offices.

In the letter, Kavitha expressed disappointment over Rao’s brief speech and the absence of stronger rhetoric against the BJP. She voiced concerns about the exclusion of critical issues like backward class reservations and the omission of Urdu in the meeting. Currently in the US, Kavitha has not provided a comment.

The letter further eludes to internal party dynamics, as some BRS members viewed the BJP as an alternative and were concerned about treatment of Telangana movement activists. Meanwhile, Sravan Dasoju, a BRS MLC, downplayed the letter's impact, describing it merely as constructive feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)